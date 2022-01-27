IG Group (LON:IGG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IGG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.99) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,089.25 ($14.70).

Get IG Group alerts:

IGG stock opened at GBX 870.50 ($11.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 832.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($12.95).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.