Ignition (IC) Market Cap Hits $51,629.50

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $51,629.50 and approximately $563.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,938.13 or 0.99989728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00087066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022218 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040147 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002453 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00399595 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,515,953 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,780 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.