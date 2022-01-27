Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.97. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

