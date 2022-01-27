Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Cut by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,923 shares of company stock worth $2,411,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,023. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.12 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.03 and a 200 day moving average of $422.31.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.