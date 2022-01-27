Illuvium Price Tops $546.75 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $546.75 or 0.01480771 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $351.50 million and approximately $28.58 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.26 or 0.06462748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,838.70 or 0.99770870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00052135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051944 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

