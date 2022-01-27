Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,602,300 shares, an increase of 8,075.0% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,641,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 6,202,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852,216. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

