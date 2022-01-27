ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPNFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 73,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. ImagineAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

