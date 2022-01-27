Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 6%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 12,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 317,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.95.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $10,709,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $2,504,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

