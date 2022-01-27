imbrex Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, imbrex has traded flat against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005887 BTC.

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

