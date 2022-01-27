Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Immunocore worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Immunocore by 8.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

