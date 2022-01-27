Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in January

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IMBBY remained flat at $$23.82 on Thursday. 101,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

