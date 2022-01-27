Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

About Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

