Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impinj in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,055,419 shares of company stock worth $82,637,538. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $950,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Impinj by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

