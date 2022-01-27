indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 8.8%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.65. 47,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,306,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $861.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $7,204,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

