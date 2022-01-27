Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.84 and traded as low as C$3.51. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 3,206 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$238.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.