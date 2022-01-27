Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 2,316.4% in January

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 2,316.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 440,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,556. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

