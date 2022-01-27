Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMCI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,098. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Infinite Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

