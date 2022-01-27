Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.49

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.49 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 314631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 38.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

