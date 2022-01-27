Ingredion (INGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Ingredion has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.650-$7.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.65-$7.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INGR opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ingredion stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

