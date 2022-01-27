Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$20.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of INGXF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

