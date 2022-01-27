Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$20.25 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.27.

TSE INE traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.51. 184,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,465. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.88. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.91 and a 52 week high of C$29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3506045 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

