Innova Market Cap Hits $269,262.19 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $269,262.19 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innova has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

