Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.34. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

