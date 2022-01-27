Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Up 646.6% in January

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, an increase of 646.6% from the December 31st total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
NYSE:CTV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 36,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,629. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Innovid in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Innovid in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Innovid Company Profile
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
