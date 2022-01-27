Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Up 646.6% in January

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, an increase of 646.6% from the December 31st total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE:CTV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 36,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,629. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Innovid in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Innovid in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovid stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

