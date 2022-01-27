Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 19,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 94,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

CTV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Innovid in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Innovid in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovid stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

