Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) vs. NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Head to Head Review

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,391.88% -44.10% -38.08% NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15%

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and NeuroPace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 105.33 -$166.41 million ($1.09) -3.40 NeuroPace $41.14 million 5.20 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

NeuroPace has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17 NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 236.00%. NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 140.36%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

