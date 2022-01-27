Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 4,518.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Inozyme Pharma worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INZY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

INZY opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

