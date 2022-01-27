Insider Buying: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) EVP Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 47,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 58.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 81.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,350.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 211,687 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

