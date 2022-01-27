Insider Buying: NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Senior Officer Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Senior Officer Luc Veilleux bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,397,200.

CVE GRA traded up C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.10. 212,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,935. NanoXplore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

