Insider Buying: Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Acquires 481 Shares of Stock

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Kathleen Goetz bought 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,351.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,080. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

