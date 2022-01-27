Insider Buying: Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Director Acquires 593 Shares of Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Director Kathleen Goetz purchased 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,401.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,758. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

