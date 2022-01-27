Insider Buying: Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Director Acquires 593 Shares of Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Director Kathleen Goetz purchased 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,401.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,758. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.
