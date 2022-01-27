Insider Buying: Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Buys 1,605 Shares of Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko purchased 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$19,951.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$728,035.38.
Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 126,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.61. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
