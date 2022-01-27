Insider Buying: Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Buys 1,605 Shares of Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko purchased 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$19,951.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$728,035.38.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 126,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.61. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.73.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

