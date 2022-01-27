Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Major Shareholder Sells 49,091 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $412,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

89bio stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 459,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,838. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

