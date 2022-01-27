Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Major Shareholder Sells 49,091 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $412,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
89bio stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 459,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,838. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.00.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
