Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$280,000.00.
Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00.
Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.18. 214,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.52. The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.48. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$26.46 and a one year high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
