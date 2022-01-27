Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$280,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aritzia alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.18. 214,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.52. The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.48. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$26.46 and a one year high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.86.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.