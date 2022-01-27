Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 109,104 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $14,116,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $21,570,588.16.

On Monday, December 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35.

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.15. 3,204,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.92. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.29 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.84.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

