Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $262,396.75.

On Friday, November 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,020,937.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.15. 3,204,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average is $148.92. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,185,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

