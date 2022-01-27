Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Sells 625 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DASH traded down $5.38 on Thursday, hitting $96.09. 5,064,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,855. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.88 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.