Insider Selling: Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) CFO Sells 9,379 Shares of Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MCG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 4,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Membership Collective Group Inc has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.