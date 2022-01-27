Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,278. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

