Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 2,489 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total transaction of C$24,367.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$179,333.22.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total transaction of C$41,972.06.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.64. The company had a trading volume of 572,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,098. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEY shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

