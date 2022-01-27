Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $39,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $71,875.00.

NASDAQ TYME traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 4,280,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,451. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter worth $571,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

