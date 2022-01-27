Insight Protocol (INX) Market Capitalization Reaches $93,868.91

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $93,868.91 and $44,000.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.