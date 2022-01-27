Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.93

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 6441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

