Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $198.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.