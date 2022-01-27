Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,399,189 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,240,219,000 after purchasing an additional 220,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 100,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

