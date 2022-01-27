Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 10.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $8,620,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Insulet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 43.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.90.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $197.31 and a one year high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

