Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Down 22.7% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $16,141.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.50 or 0.06603897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.20 or 0.99991745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00051622 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,762,836 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

