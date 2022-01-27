Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after acquiring an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

