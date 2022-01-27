Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 133,300 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $28,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,865,000 after buying an additional 84,142 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

QSR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,987. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.