Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for about 1.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Open Text worth $59,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,812,000 after acquiring an additional 336,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 718,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

